Man United Boss Ten Hag Ready To Sell Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to allow Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club before the end of the current transfer window.

Ronaldo is keen to leave the Old Trafford following United’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils boss have always maintained that the forward is not for sale, but the Athletics reports that Ten Hag is now willing to let the Portugal captain leave for another club.

The report claims that since returning to the fold, there have been days where Ronaldo sits by himself during lunch at the canteen at their Carrington training ground.

There have also been instances of him flapping his arms about in training and trying to argue against the high-pressing approach implemented by Ten Hag.

While Ronaldo is said to be training well, he exchanged words with Ten Hag’s No 2 Steve McClaren at the final whistle after refusing to applaud United’s travelling fans, and there is a feeling that his mood is having a negative…