Osimhen Marks League Opener With Goal, Assist For Napoli

Victor Osimhen kicked off the new Serie A season with a goal and an assist, as Napoli hammered Verona 5-2 away on Monday.

Osimhen scored in three minutes of first half added time to put Napoli 2-1 ahead.

With 11 minutes left to play, he then provided the assist for Napoli’s fifth goal scored by Matteo Politano.

With seven minutes remaining Osimhen was then replaced by head coach Luciano Spalletti.

The win took Napoli to top position in the league table ahead of the likes of champions AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma who also recorded wins in their opening game.

Last season Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 appearances in the Italian topflight which helped Napoli secure Champions League qualification.

