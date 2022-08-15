Wan-Bissaka Attracting Interest From Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked with Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Sun reports.

Also linked to the Laliga giants is Wan-Bissaka’s United teammate Diogo Dalot.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are claimed to have drawn up a five-man list of potential signings with both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka being considered by Barca,

Wan-Bissaka, 24, has not started either of United’s two Premier League games this season and has previously been linked with a return to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile Dalot, 23, has also been the subject of transfer speculation.

United are rumoured to be keen on Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, and a possible swap deal including Dalot has been mooted.

Barca remain keen on the pair despite their dire financial situation.

The Spaniards are targeting a new right-back despite having to sell off assets in order to register their new signings.

And a new right-back appears to be next on their wishlist.

Copyright © 2021…