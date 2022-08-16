Awoniyi, Dennis Combo Will Be Deadly For Nottingham Forest In EPL –Akpoborie

Former Nigerian striker, Jonathan Akpoborie believes the partnership of Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi in the attacking line of Nottingham Forest will cause nightmare for other teams in the Premier League.

Recall that Dennis recently joined the Forest from Watford and is expected to form a strong partnership with his Nigerian compatriot.

At the weekend, Awoniyi netted Nottingham Forest’s only goal in their 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker stated that the Awoniyi’s power play and Dennis’ brilliant goal scoring sense will cause havoc for most teams in the league.

“The arrival of Dennis to Nottingham Forest is good move that will benefit Awoniyi, most especially if they are paired together in the attack.

“No doubt they will be deadly and difficult to handle for defenders in the Premier League. We know what Dennis can do and I believe his experience will count for Nottingham…