



SD Ponferradina midfielder Kelechi Nwakali is reeling with excitement following the club’s winning start to the new season, reports Completesports.com.

Ponferradina edged out Cartegena 3-2 in their Spanish Segunda Division clash on Monday night.

Nwakali, who posted an impressive performance in the game bagged an assist.

The Nigeria international was in action for 86 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

He took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“The best way to start the season 3points one assist we move,”the former FC Porto of Portugal star wrote on his Twitter handle.

Nwakali is looking to get his career back on track after he was sacked by another Spanish Segunda Division club SD Huesca last season.

'Best Way To Start The New Season' — Nwakali Reflects On Winning Start With Ponferradina





Source: Complete Sports