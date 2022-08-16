Brazil-Argentina World Cup Qualifier Cancelled

The suspended 2022 FIFA World Cup World Cup qualifiying fixture between Brazil and Argentina has been cancelled.

The original game was brought to a halt after seven minutes in September 2021 due to alleged Covid- 19 protocol breaches.

However both countries have already qualified for the World Cup which is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 in Qatar this year,and they have appealed to FIFA to cancel the fixture.



“The Brazil- Argentina will not be played,”the Brazilian Football Confederation and Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a joint statement.

“AFA,CBF and FIFA have resolved the dispute at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, in 1958,1962,1970,1994 and 2002 while Argentina have won it twice in 1978 and 1986.

Brazil are in Group G alongside Serbia Switzerland and…