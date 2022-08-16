Feel Sorry For Yourselves And Not For Me –Ten Hag Tells Man United Players

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has told his players to buckle up for the challenges ahead and stop feeling sorry for their woeful display or for him.

He made this known following the team’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

The result leaves the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League after two games.

The Dutchman attempted to make his mark in the wake of the Brentford defeat by cancelling the squad’s planned day off on Sunday and dragging them in for extra training.

“The team has to take the responsibility. I feel sorry for the fans.

“I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility, that is what they didn’t do”, Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

