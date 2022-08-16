It’s Three Points Or Nothing -Henderson Speaks Ahead Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has insisted that the Reds are eager to pick their first victory at Anfield against Crystal Palace this evening.

Recall that Liverpool played out a pulsating 2-2 draw against newly promoted side, Fulham in their opening fixture.

However, in his match programme notes, Henderson stated that he’s delighted to be playing in front of the home crowd.

“The first home game of a new season is always one of the fixtures that anyone who is lucky enough to be involved in football just can’t wait for. It was the same when I was a kid, going to matches with my dad, and it applies even more now that I have the privilege of playing for Liverpool.

“It might happen every year, but you could never get bored of this feeling.

“There is always a different atmosphere in and around the ground. You can feel the excitement and there is a real sense of occasion. I have been here long enough to know exactly what Anfield will be like and the fact that we kick…