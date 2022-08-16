Iwuala Joins Algerian Club CR Belouizdad On Loan

Former Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala has joined Algerian champions, CR Belouizdad on a one-year loan deal, reports Completesports.com.

The 23-year-old linked up with CR Belouizdad from Tunisian giants, Esperance de Sportive.

“🇧🇪 Emmanuel Anayo Iwuala on loan to CR Belouizdad

His replacement is expected within the next 48 hours

Come back stronger Turbo,” the club tweeted.

Iwuala moved to Esperance from eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba in 2021.

The pacy winger made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Blood and Gold last season and scored three goals with four assists.

He has been capped five times on the international scene by Nigeria.

