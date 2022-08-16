‘Jesus Will Be Arsenal’s Goal Machine This Season’

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Ikpeba has revealed that Gabriel Jesus has what it takes to shoulder Arsenal’s goal scoring responsibility this season.

Ikpeba made this known in a chat on Supersports Monday night football, where he described the Brazilian international as a massive signing for the Gunners.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Jesus when he was playing for City, I think he’s a massive gain for Arsenal to have Jesus,” Ikpeba said.

“He will be a very dangerous striker. He can dribble, he has pace, he’s quick, those are the assets of Jesus. So I am happy for him.

“I am really shocked Pep allowed this talented Brazilian to go to Arsenal.”

Recall that Jesus netted twice and provided two assists for the Gunners as they thrashed Leicester City 4-2 at the Emirates on Saturday.

