Ministry Walks Fine Line

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has decided to walk the fine line of football’s governing laws as the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) holds its Annual General Assembly(AGA).

Sources say the Ministry wants transparency and fairness as the Annual General Assembly(AGA) holds in Lagos on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The Annual General Assembly (congress) of the NFF had been on hold since December 2021 owing to an interim court order which has now been vacated.

Top Sports Ministry directors say the congress should act with the interest of the nation at heart and an overriding desire for the growth and development of the game.

“The congress of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) is its highest decision making body. The Ministry is challenging them to act with national interest and an overriding desire for the growth and development of the beautiful game.

“As the supervisory Ministry, all we…