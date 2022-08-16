Nunez’s Red Card Proved Costly For Liverpool –Carragher

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has blamed Darwin Nunez’s over reaction to his team’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in Monday night Premier League game.

The Uruguayan striker was dismissed after headbutting Palace defender, Joachim Andersen, following a tussle for the ball.

After Nunez left the pitch, Luis Diaz cancelled out Wilfred Zaha’s goal with a sublime finish.

Reacting to his red card, the former England international told Sky Sports that Nunez has let himself down.

“He’s let himself down, he’s also let his team down there. If he had been on the pitch, I’m sure Liverpool would have possibly won the game.”

“Hugely. It’s been a terrible start for Liverpool points-wise.

“I actually thought Liverpool were outstanding tonight in the first half before the Palace goal and how they reacted to going down to 10 men.

“Draws are defeats now. We know the bar has been raised so far…