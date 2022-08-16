OFFICIAL: Tottenham Sign Nigerian Defender Udojie On Five-Year Deal

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Italy-born Nigerian defender Destiny Udojie from Udinese on a five-year deal.

Spurs confirmed Udojie’s signing in a statement released on their website on Tuesday.

The statement read: “We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese.

“The defender has agreed a deal that will run until 2027 and will return to the Serie A side on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

“Having progressed through the ranks at Hellas Verona, Destiny made his professional debut in November, 2020. The following year, he joined Udinese on loan – a deal which turned permanent in July, 2022 – and in his debut season with the Italian side he made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

“An Italy Under-21 international, Udojie made his debut for the Gli Azzurrini in September, 2021, in a European Championship qualifying fixture against Luxembourg. He has four caps to his name to…