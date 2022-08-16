Ogunmodede Remo‘ Our Players, Stadium Ready For Confed Cup’

Remo Stars Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has said that players and facilities are ready for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ogunmodede also highlighted the role of the world-class Remo Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State in the qualification of the club for the CAF Confederation Cup.

He said this during a media tour of the 20,000-capacity stadium.



In the Confederation Cup fixtures, Remo Stars who finished third in last season’s Nigeria Professional Football League will face 2010 champions AS FAR.

During the media tour, officials of the club showed journalists some of the facilities that make the Remo Football Academy stand out.

Some of them are 56 rooms of junior and senior players’ accommodation for 112 footballers, five semi-detached blocks (10 units) of two-bedroom coaches’ accommodation, a dining/kitchen block for players and officials, and an administrative block (offices, conference room, training classroom, reception). With Panoramic Lift to first-floor table tennis…