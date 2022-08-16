Osimhen Glad To Start New Season Well In Napoli Win At Verona

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has expressed his gladness after starting the 2022/2023 Serie season well for Napoli with a goal in their away win against Verona.

Napoli defeated Verona 5-2 at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Monday, August 15.

Kevin Lasagna scored the first goal of the game in the 29th minute and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia equalised for the Partenopei eight minutes later.

Osimhen gave Napoli the lead in the 47th minute and Verona striker, Thomas Henry equalised for his side early in the second half.

Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka and Matteo Politano’s goals completed Napoli’s 5-2 victory.

In an interview with DAZN as quoted in a report by Football-italia.net, Osimhen revealed his happiness after getting on the score sheet in Napoli’s first game of the season.

“I’m really happy, it was important to start well,” Osimhen…