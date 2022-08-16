Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

After losing the opening leg of the third qualifying round to Belgian runner-up Union Saint-Gilloise, the Scottish team was in serious trouble.

However, they overcame a two-goal deficit with an outstanding performance in a 3-0 win over the Belgians at Ibrox Stadium seven days prior.

The UEFA Champions League group stage, where the Gers haven’t been in more than ten years, is now just one more hurdle away for the Scottish team.

Rangers will, however, have a very difficult time against PSV Eindhoven, who have proven their strength by defeating teams like Monaco in the previous round.

In a very difficult rematch against the French superpower, the Dutch squad produced a powerful performance and excellent teamwork in the crucial moments to first score the equaliser in the 89th minute and then the winning goal in extra time.

