Saliba Has Not Reach My Standard –Ferdinand Replies Gallas

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has berated William Gallas for comparing him with Arsenal defender, William Saliba.

Ferdinand, who described the comparison as ‘madness’, also stated that the comparisons are premature.

“How many Premier League games has he played?’ asked Ferdinand when alerted to comparisons with Saliba during his FIVE Youtube show. “How many Premier League games had I played at that point?

“I broke the British transfer record at that time, and people are drawing comparisons? It’s madness! Give the boy some time!

Read Also: ‘Best Way To Start The New Season’ — Nwakali Reflects On Winning Start With Ponferradina

“He’s doing well. But you don’t judge players when it’s all going well you say brilliant I like to see the next phase.

“When it all goes against you and it’s a little bit of distress, I still want to see the chest popping out, I still want to see shoulders back and I still want to see you wanting the ball and…