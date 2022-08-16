Why I’m Yet To Declare Candidacy’ –Uchegbulam

As speculations of who takes over from Amaju Pinnick as NFF President hots up, the coast is not yet clear about who are the top favourites to win the position of the President in the forthcoming elections

However, contenders and pretenders are beginning to emerge from various interest groups with varying claims.

One of the speculated contenders, Chief Amanze Uchegbulam – the Chairman of Imo State Football Association, in this exclusive interview with Completesports.com in his Owerri office, says the guidelines will determine who is qualified to run for the office of NFF President, informing that he is yet to declare his interest to run, for obvious reasons.

The longest-serving State FA Chairman in Nigeria also talks about the knotty issues concerning the NFF elections, the poor condition of Nigerian football and how they can be fixed.

Interview by CHIGOZIE CHUKWULETA, in Owerri.

Excerpts…

Completesports.com: Could you tell us the reasons you decided to…