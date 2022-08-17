1xBet – New Regional Partner Of PSG

International betting company 1xBet and the French football club Paris Saint-Germain have signed a partnership agreement for the next three seasons.

On the 1st of July 2022, 1xBet became an official regional partner of the Parisian club in Africa and Asia, extending to other regions from the following season onwards. In these territories, they will roll out marketing campaigns featuring the PSG men’s professional football team.

Fans can already enjoy the first benefits from the partnership between the 10-time French champions and one of the leaders in the global betting industry. The parties have launched a special website, https://1xpsg.com/, where users can find a promotional code that gives new players the opportunity to receive a boosted welcome bonus.

“We are delighted to welcome 1xBet as a regional partner of Paris Saint-Germain,” announced Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer at Paris Saint-Germain. “1xBet is well established in continents where the club has a…