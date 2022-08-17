Casemiro Emerges As Target For Manchester United

Manchester United have turned their attention to Real Madrid Brazilian midfielder Casemiro as an ‘alternative’ to Adrien Rabiot.

United had initially agreed a £15million deal to sign Juventus French international Rabiot, but it is on the brink of falling through as personal terms are proving to be an issue.

Rabiot is represented by his mother Veronique, and not only was she supposedly not keen on United as a destination, she’s driving a hard bargain over a potential package for her son.

And The Telegraph reports that Casemiro is now United’s no.1 target, but it could cost them £50m to sign the Madrid star.

The 30-year-old was vital in Madrid’s double-winning season that saw them lift both the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Madrid’s midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro is due to come to an abrupt end at some point, but they are already prepared with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde ready and waiting.

Casemiro is…