Chelsea’s Pulisic Linked With Move To Man United

Chelsea American winger Christian Pulisic is being linked with a move to Manchester United.

United have failed to get deals for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Juventus’s Adrien Rabiot over the line, and have now switched their focus to US international Pulisic.

And according to the Mirror, Chelsea have received an inquiry from United to sign Pulisic, with the request likely to be rebuffed by the London club, who would be more interested in a loan deal.

Pulisic, who United were interested in before Chelsea signed him from Borussia Dortmund for £58million in 2019, has two years left on his current deal and is frustrated at his limited playing time.

The 23-year-old was a substitute in Chelsea’s opening two Premier League games this season and has played just 30 minutes in total from the bench.

United boss Erik ten Hag is looking for a versatile attacker who can provide a threat from out wide on the right, with Pulisic fitting the profile of the player he wants.

As well…