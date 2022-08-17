Dynamo Kyiv Vs Benfica – Preview  And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Dynamo Kyiv controlled 67% of the ball in that contest and made 15 attempts at goal, scoring on five of them. Kostyantyn Vivcharenko (97′) and Viktor Tsyhankov (112′) scored goals for Dynamo Kyiv.

Six of Sturm Graz’s 17 shots on goal were on target. The goal for Sturm Graz was scored by Rasmus Hjlund (27′). Dynamo Kyiv ultimately prevailed in overtime to decide the game.

Also Read: Osimhen Glad To Start New Season Well In Napoli Win At Verona

Dynamo Kyiv, under Mircea Lucescu, have scored six goals in their past six games, an average of one goal per game. Benfica entered the contest having defeated Casa Pia 0–1 in their previous matchup in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica controlled 65% of the game’s possession and 4 of its 15 shots on goal were successful. Gonçalo Ramos scored for Benfica in the 58th minute. On the other hand, Casa Pia made 7…