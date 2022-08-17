‘Edwards Biggest Threat To Usman’s Title’ —Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has admitted that Jamaican-born British professional mixed martial artist Leon Edwards will be the toughest challenger for Kamaru Usman’s title.

Usman will be making the sixth defence of his title when he face Edwards on Saturday at UFC 278, Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

This will be the duo’s first clash since their clash seven years ago when they were breaking through the UFC ranks – with Usman emerging winner in a points victory.

The defeat to Usman is Edwards’ solitary UFC set-back with the Brit unbeaten in his last 10 fights, while Usman has won 13 on the bounce.

And ahead of Saturday’s fight, Adesanya believes Usman will be in for the toughest challenge of his reign.

“The biggest threat to Kamaru’s throne is Leon Edwards,’ Adesanya revealed on his YouTube channel.

“I’m going with Kamaru because of his momentum right now. Also, I know how hard he works. Usman is a guy right now that has momentum behind him and…