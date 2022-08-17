Heavyweight Title Rematch: Joshua Seeks Revenge Against Usyk In Saudi Arabia

Eleven months after losing his world heavyweight crown to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua will be determine to reclaim his title this time around on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that the last time both boxers met on September 15, 2021, the Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 65,000 fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outclassing Joshua over 12 rounds, and hurting the defending champion on numerous occasions.

The scorecards – 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 – were all for Usyk and there was a mere shrug of the shoulders from Joshua as the second defeat of his professional career was confirmed.

Joshua perhaps will be aiming not just for a revenge but also to redeem his image in what is expected to be an explosive encounter.

After losing out last time, Joshua, 32, wants to celebrate the 10th anniversary of winning London Olympic gold by reclaiming his place back at the top table of the heavyweight class.

And that could even mean teeing up a long-awaited fight with…