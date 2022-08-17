Monreal Announces Retirement From Football At 36

Former Arsenal and Spain left-back Nacho Monreal has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.

Confirming his retirement with a heartfelt message on social media, Monreal affirmed that he ‘accepted’ the situation with his knee injury and is grateful for the success he enjoyed as a player.

“36 years playing football. 16 as a professional. Squeezing my body and taking it to limits that I would never have imagined.

“My knee sends me a message… loud and clear; I cannot continue! Do I get mad? NO! I listen to it and accept the situation and thank it for everything.

“A stage is over. Another starts. I’m happy and feeling good. One more time… I FEEL GOOD!!! And that gives me peace of mind. Life is a gift and I like to be grateful. Thank you @caosasuna @rfef @malagacf @arsenal @realsociedad for letting me cross your paths. What a good years….”

Monreal came through…