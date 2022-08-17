Morata Debunks Plan To Join Manchester United

Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata has disclosed that his major focus is to help his club compete at the highest level and not be distracted by any transfer move from Man United.

In an interview with TribalFootball, the Spanish striker stated that he is excited and happy to be at Diego Simeone’s side.

“I really want to play here, work and play in many competitions.

“I’m excited to be here, as always, I can only work and run for the team in every game.

“Speculation over my future? It’s what comes out in the press, I just wanted to work and work; Atletico are one of the best clubs in the world, if there’s a market I can’t do anything, just work, I’m happy here and I want to continue working.”

Recall that Morata had a stint with Chelsea where he netted 24 goals in 72 appearances in all competition before leaving the club in 2019.

