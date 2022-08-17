Neymar’s Rift With My Son Has Been Resolved –Mbappe’s Mother

Kylian Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari, has confirmed that the rift between her son and Neymar has been resolved.

Recall that reports had earlier emerged that Mbappe is unhappy that he still doesn’t hold a higher standing in the PSG dressing room.

Mbappe and Neymar also fell out during their 5-2 French Ligue 1 win over Montpellier last weekend, when the Brazilian took over penalty duties following Mbappe’s miss earlier during the encounter.

The France international, who signed a new bumper contract in the summer, also appeared to give up on a counterattack after not receiving a cross-field ball.

Reports have since surfaced of a dressing room split, but Mbappe’s mother has stated that the rumours have been greatly exaggerated.

She told Kora Sport (as per Le 10 Sport): “The situation has been resolved internally, and everything is perfect.”

