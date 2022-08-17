Nigeria Vs Canada: Falconets Eye First Place Finish In Group C

Nigeria’s Falconets will be back in action at the 2022 FIFA women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, when they will face Canada in their last Group C game.

The game is billed for the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, on Thursday, August 18 at 3am Nigerian time.

The Falconets will go into the tie on the back of two wins against France and South Korea which sealed qualification into the quarter-finals.

South Korea and France will also face each other the same time when the Falconets tackle Canada who have already been eliminated.

For Christopher Danjuma’s side, after securing passage into the knockout stage next up is a top spot finish.

For this to be achieved, the Falconets must beat Canada by any margin or at least secure a point.

This year’s tournament will be the fourth time both Nigeria and Canada will clash in the history of the U-20 women’s World Cup.

While Canada has emerged winners once, the Falconets have recorded two victories.

Their first meeting was at the…