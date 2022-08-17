Nigerian Defender Joins Portuguese Club Boavista On Loan

Portuguese club, Boavista have announced the signing of Bruno Onyemaechi on a season-long loan deal, reports Completesports.com.

Onyemaechi linked up with the Panthers from Portuguese second tier club CD Feirense.

The 23-year-old made 29 appearances across all competitions for CD Feirense last season.

The left-back can also play as a central defender.

“Bruno Onyemaechi is the latest addition to Boavista FC, having arrived at Bessa on loan from CD Feirense, in a loan valid until the end of the 2022/23 season and which includes a purchase option,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Bruno Onyemaechi now arrives at Bessa to reinforce the squad at Petit’s orders, after having also been on several occasions among the pre-selected to represent the Nigeria national team.”

He once had stints at Lillestrom, SC Vila Real and Santa Maria de Feira club.

