Nwakaeme To Reveal New Club Soon- Agent

Anthony Nwakaeme is set to announce

his new club after a move to Turkish Super Lig giants, Galatasaray hit the brickwall, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakaeme reportedly held talks with Galatasaray but both parties failed to reach agreement over the length and terms of the contract.

The 33-year-old was to close linking up with Saudi club, Al Ittihad early in the summer but the move fell through at the last minute due to change in management.

Nwakaeme’s agent William D’avilla revealed that his client will decide on his new club in the next one or two days.

“We did not make any agreement with Galatasaray. They took the job very slowly,”D’avila told Radyospor.

“We will sign a team outside of Turkey in 1-2 days. We agreed with Al Ittihad, they changed their minds after the change of technical committee. ”

Nwakaeme left Turkish Super Lig champions, Trabzonspor in June after failing to agree on a new…