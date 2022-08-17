Okoye, Troost-Ekong Benched In Watford’s Draw At Birmingham

Super Eagles duo of William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye were unused substitutes for Watford, who held Birmingham to a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s Championship game.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Okoye had missed Watford’s first three league games.

For Troost-Ekong, he has made just one appearance so far this season which was as a substitute, in the 1-1 draw at West Brom early this month coming on in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile Samuel Kalu is still recuperating from a hamstring injury.

And against Birmingham, the Hornets went a goal down after George Hall put the home team 1-0 up on 19 minutes.

And in the 63rd minute Ken Sema equalized for Watford to earn them a share of the spoils.

And after four league fixtures, Watford are yet to taste defeat, recording two wins and two draws.

They are in third place on eight points, just a point behind leaders Blackburn Rovers in the league table.

