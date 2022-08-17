Rangers Must Bring Back Balogun

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist wants Nigeria defender Leon Balogun back at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun was released by the Gers in June following the expiration of his contract.

The 33-year-old, who won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles during his two-year stint at Ibrox is yet to find a new club.

Read Also:NFF To Host Annual General Assembly In Lagos Thursday

Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff round clash at home on Tuesday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side struggled a bit at the back in the game and McCoist admitted that he’d like to see Balogun brought back to the club.

“I mentioned that before the first goal, Rangers looked small. PSV looked big, and I thought set plays were going to be important. Sands isn’t a natural centre-back, would Balogun have made a difference?, McCoist was quoted by the Daily Record.

Read Also:NFF Elections: Pinnick Is Daring…