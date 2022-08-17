Schreuder Backs Bassey To Come Good At Ajax

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has backed Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey to become an important player at the club.

Bassey was sent on his first competitive appearance for the Eredivisie champions against PSV Eindhoven last month.

The versatile defender, who came to the Netherlands with a huge reputation having starred for Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers last season has come under intense criticism for the horrific tacke in the defeat to PSV.

Schreuder is however miffed by criticism of the Nigeria international and has tipped him to come back stronger.

“Anyone who knows anything about football and who watched him at Rangers last season should know what his qualities are. If people don’t know that, it’s not my problem. Calvin is just a really good player. He is very good at defending one-on-one and is also very quick,”Schreuder was quoted by the Daily Record.

“Yes, there are some things that could be…