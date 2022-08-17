Tella Reveals Reason For Leaving Southampton

Nathan Tella has disclosed that a phone call with manager Vincent Kompany convinced him to join Burnley.

Tella linked up with the Clarets from Southampton a season-long loan deal last week.

The Nigerian-born winger stated that he was swayed by Kompany’s clear plan for his role in the side and believes he can be a key part of helping the team earn promotion back to the Premier League this campaign.

“Speaking to the manager, he’s told me the game plan and what he thinks about the season as well as how he thinks I’ll fit into the team. It’s been nothing but positivity,” said Tella, via the club’s official website.

“The phone call I had with him really sold the club to me.

“He really told me how he rates me as a player and as a person, speaking about how he thinks I’ll get plenty of opportunities here as well as working one-to-one being tough and critical with me.

“That’s something I felt like I needed so it’s a very big factor in the move and a reason…