Tuchel, Conte Charged By FA With Improper Conduct

The English FA has charged Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte following their confrontations in Sunday’s London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the FA on Monday night.

The two managers faced up during and after the weekend’s clash which ended 2-2 following Harry Kane’s stoppage time equalizer.

Both managers were also shown red cards by referee Anthony Taylor as a result of the fracas.

Theys have until Thursday to respond to the charges.

An FA spokesman said: “Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

