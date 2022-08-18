2022 U-20 WWC: Onyenezide Named Woman Of The Match In Falconets’ Win Vs Canada

Esther Onyenezide was named Woman of the Match following Nigeria’s 3-1 win against Canada at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajueda on Thursday morning.

Onyenezide bagged a brace for the Falconets in the thrilling encounter.

Substitute Chioma Olise netted the third goal deep into stoppage time.

Onyenezide has now scored three goals in three appearances for Nigeria in the competition.

It would be recalled that she was also named Woman of the Match in Nigeria’s previous game against Korea Republic.

The Falconets ended the group stage with nine points from three games.

Chris Danjuma’s side will face Netherlands in quarter-finals on Sunday.

