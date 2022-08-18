Abraham Celebrates One Year With Serie A Club Roma

AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham has celebrated his first year at the club.

Abraham linked up with the Giallorossi on a permanent €40m deal from Chelsea last.

He has become the most prolific debutant in the club’s history, netting 27 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions in his first season at the club.

Roma won the Conference League last season and Abraham posted on Instagram, among other things, a picture with the trophy to celebrate his first year in the capital.

