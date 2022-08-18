Awoniyi’s Tenacity, General Play Was Impressive -Cooper

Nottingham Forest coach, Steve Cooper says he’s more impressed with the tenacity and general play of Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi against West Ham.

Recall that the Nigerian international grabbed the winning goal in the team’s 1-0 win over West Ham in last weekend Premier League, to earn Nottingham Forest their first points of the season.

However, reacting to Awoniyi’s brilliant display, Cooper via Forest Watch Twitter handle, stated that he’s delighted with the way he has settled down with the club.

“His tenacity and in his general play,he was a real big threat for us and a big reason we could play high up the pitch. I’m really happy with him. He’s settled in well off the pitch,”the Tweet reads.

Awoniyi has scored one goal in four appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…