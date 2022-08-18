Bellerin Set To Become Success’ Teammate At Udinese

Nigeria forward Isaac Success’ Serie A club Udinese have joined the race to sign Arsenal Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin.

According to Sky Italia the Gunners are desperate to offload Bellerin and the player is similarly inclined, with Real Betis leading the race.

Bellerin has not made any competitive appearance Mikel Arteta’s side since the commencement of the new campaign.

He spent last season on loan at Betis and now Udinese are in for the player with right-back Brandon Soppy joining Atalanta.

Born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Bellerín started his club football career in Barcelona’s youth team before moving to Arsenal in the summer of 2011, and signed his first professional contract the following year.

Bellerín made his competitive debut away to West Bromwich Albion in the third round of the League Cup on 25 September 2013, coming on in the 95th minute as a substitute in a penalty shootout victory after a 1–1 draw.

Two months later, Bellerín joined Championship…