Cardiff City Boss Injury Provides

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison hopes Jamilu Collins will avoid a long spell on the sidelines after the defender picked up an injury against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international limped off the pitch on nine minutes after sustaining the injury.

Collins featured in every minutes of Cardiff City’s three league games prior to the clash at the Hawthorns.

Morison hopes the left-back’s knee injury isn’t as bad as they suspect.

“We don’t know at the minute, in all honesty,” the manager added,” the manager was quoted by Wales Online.

“He will be assessed in the coming days. With all the will in the world, let’s hope it is just that he’s in really bad pain at the minute and it’s not what we suspect it might be.

“I said to the lads at half-time, ‘If you’re…