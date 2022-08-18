Countries Most Excited About Qatar 2022

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is only a few months away. As teams make their final tournament preparations, which countries are the most excited about kicking off on the 20th of November?

The experts over at CasinosCrypto.com have analysed Social Media sentiment data from the last 12 months using the social listening tool Linkfluence in order to determine which nations’ supporters are most hyped about the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia, which neighbours Qatar, is the most excited country (33%) in the world.

Portuguese fans are the most excited country in Europe about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with almost a quarter of fans already excited (25%).

Also Read: Senegal Defender Diallo Targets World Cup Semi-Final At Qatar 2022

Costa Rica, despite not being among the front-runners, is the most excited team across America (29%).

The European Nations Most Excited for Game Day

Comparing Social Media data across Europe, it’s clear that Portugal is the most excited country…