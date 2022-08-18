Cucurella: I Feel Pleased To Have Joined Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder, Marc Cucurella has reiterated that he feel so pleased to have joined the Blues this summer.

The Spanish left-back moved to Getafe after coming through the ranks at Barca, eventually moving to Brighton and then Chelsea this summer in a deal worth £62million.

Recall that he made his home debut in the team’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham, where he had a decent performance.

However, in a chat with football.london, Cucurella stated that he feel so pleased to have pit tent with Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea.

“Thomas saw me when I played in the Barcelona academy, then at Eibar and Getafe,” Cucurella told football.london. “I didn’t know this but he told me on my first day. I was very surprised. It’s good for me because they saw me in different teams and this is good for me to take more opportunities here.

“I am very happy because when I arrived, I feel the group is very unified, with a good atmosphere. All the players are happy and this is good because I…