Dennis Reveals Admiration For Ronaldinho

Emmanuel Dennis has revealed his admiration for former Barcelona and Brazil superstar Ronaldinho while growing up.

Dennis linked up with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest from Watford on Saturday.

The Nigeria international scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 33 league appearances for Watford last season.

The 24-year-old vows to entertain Forest fans with his pace and skill, taking inspiration from his childhood hero Ronaldinho.

“My idol growing up was Ronaldinho,” Dennis told the club’s official website.

“He’s the reason I’m a footballer today.

“I just love everything about that guy and his talent with a football inspires me a lot. When I play, I just like to entertain people and have fun.

“I really like to nutmeg people. I had the most nutmegs in Europe last season which was crazy.

“I just love to have fun on the pitch, but I also want to score goals and add assists.

“I don’t really set targets, I just like to go and play and express…