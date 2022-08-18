Gladbach Vs Hertha Berlin – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Gladbach vs Hertha Berlin -Following a 2-2 tie with Schalke in a Bundesliga 1 match, Gladbach gets ready for this contest.

Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed 68% of the game’s possession and 8 of its 14 shots on goal were successful. Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram both scored goals for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Four of Schalke 04’s 12 shots on goal were successful. Schalke scored goals through Rodrigo Zalazar (29′) and Marius Bülter (93′).

In 5 of the last 6 games in which Borussia Mönchengladbach played, three or more goals per game were scored. In these matches, opposing teams only managed to score 7 of them, while Borussia Mönchengladbach managed to score 23.

Having said that, we’ll simply have to wait and see if the pattern holds in this game.

Borussia Mönchengladbach had won all three of their previous home league games entering this…