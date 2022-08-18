I’ve No Plans To Retire After Usyk’s Fight –Joshua

British boxer, Anthony Joshua has debunked reports that he plans to retire after his World Heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

Joshua, who in September 2021 lost his crown to Usyk, has reiterated his determination to retain his title belt.

In a chat with Mirror, Joshua insists he will not quit if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday’s world heavyweight title rematch.

“I respect people’s opinion. But I don’t want to retire.

Read Also: Haaland Will Paint Premier League With Goals –Wright-Phillips

“I’ve got one of the biggest fights of my life coming up and if you were thinking about retiring, it would put massive doubt in your mind.

“People will always ask the question but I still want to continue. I love it.

“If I was losing to some has-been, then yes. But it’s crazy to talk about retiring because I lost to one of the best fighters in the world. What sort of nonsense is that?”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…