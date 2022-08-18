Moses Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nigeria winger Victor Moses has undergone a successful surgery in Germany, reports Completesports.com.

Moses’ Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow confirmed that the former Chelsea player will spend six months on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old sustained a achilles tendon injury in Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 league win against Ural two weeks ago.

The winger was stretchered off the pitch in pain on 33 minutes and was subsequently replaced by Mikhail Ignatov.

“Victor Moses successfully operated on in Germany. Moses’ recovery should take about six months,”reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

“We wish Victor successful rehabilitation and look forward to his soonest return to the field! ❤️

Before his injury, Moses scored two goals in four league outings for Guille Abascal’s men.

