Real Madrid Open To Selling Casemiro To Man United

Laliga giants Real Madrid are open to the sale of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United in a potential deal worth in excess of £60m, Sky Sports reports.

Talks are ongoing between United and Madrid with the Premier League side receiving enough encouragement to give them belief that a deal is possible.

Casemiro, 30, is reportedly not viewed as indispensable given the wealth of options Madrid have in midfield.

Luka Modric signed a contract extension to 2023 and Toni Kroos also provides pedigreed experience to mesh with younger talents, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

Madrid cannot guarantee regular playing time for Casemiro and it will be viewed as sensible to get his wages off the books, while banking a big transfer fee.

United have desperately needed a defensive midfielder for years and the Brazilian offers attributes manager Erik ten Hag does not possess in his squad.

Whether he is actually minded to exit the Bernabeu for Europa…