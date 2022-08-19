Adesanya Charges Joshua To Copy His Tactics Against Usyk

Israel Adesanya has challenged Anthony Joshua to follow a gameplan from one of his past fights to beat Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will look to win his belts back when he face the Ukrainian in their heavyweight rematch on Saturday.

Adesanya thinks Joshua should take inspiration from his title fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in 2019.

Read Also: 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigers Camp Open Saturday

The Nigerian won the vacant interim middleweight title fight by outpointing Gastelum after a hard-fought rounds, with the bout being voted as 2019’s UFC fight of the year.

“He’s another special specimen as well. I think he said like I’m done trying to box. He kind of got angry,”he told Sky Sports.

“I’m like yeah, that fire. Bring out your ancestry, tap into that. I feel like if he does that, he’ll be a dangerous man. Just tap into it the way I did, when I said in the [Kevin] Gastelum fight, ‘I’m willing to die’.

“That’s like the heart of a lion….