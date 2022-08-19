‘I’m Under Pressure’ —Joshua Admits Ahead World Title Fight With Usyk

Anthony Joshua has admitted being under pressure going into Saturday’s heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua, 32, can reclaim the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles by beating Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

The Ukrainian, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, is undefeated as a professional and comfortably beat Joshua last September in London.

It is the first time in his 26-fight career that Joshua has challenged for the prestigious belt.

And the British-born Nigerian boxer has confessed to be under pressure.

“There’s definitely pressure,” Joshua was quoted on BBC Sport.

“It would be wrong for me to say there’s no pressure, that would be a lie.”

Asked what it would mean to win back the titles:”Nothing. It ain’t that big of a big deal.

“For everyone else, it is. You’re only as good as your last fight. Once I win, [it will be] what’s next?”

Joshua left long-time coach Rob McCracken after losing to Usyk and hired American Robert Garcia…