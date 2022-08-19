Int’l Friendly: Tunisia Face Brazil In Preparation For 2022 World Cup

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will play Brazil in a friendly match on September 22 as both sides prepare for the 2022 world cup to take place in Qatar.

The fixture is expected to take place in France.

Brazil chose to play the match on September 22 after their world cup qualifier match against Argentina that was to be replayed on same day was cancelled.

The two teams reportedly have come into agreement with the world football governing body, FIFA, to cancel matches to be replayed as both are already qualified for the world cup.

After Tunisia, the Brazilian led by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) super star Neymar will play Algeria on September 27, also at a venue in France.

